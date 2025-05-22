EDITORIAL: A day to celebrate heroes Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

For the South Point School District, the 2024-25 school year was a tumultuous one.

Only a few months after students returned in the fall, the region was shocked by the news that an attacker struck at the elementary school, stabbing principal Bill Christian and attempting to gain access to the school.

Fortunately, first responders were quick to arrive on the scene and the suspect was apprehended, without causing physical harm to the children (he was later found guilty and sentenced to prison for the attack).

In the aftermath, the elementary school was closed for two weeks.

But, as is so often in a dark moment, the light of the community began to shine through.

The community rallied in support of Christian, who fully recovered and was back on the job before long.

And the district made a point to ease parent concerns on school safety and kept resource officers in the schools as a regular presence.

Last week, as the school year was winding down, South Point Elementary got a chance to say thank you to the first responders who came on the scene, hosting a Heroes Parade and inviting police, fire and others to join in.

It was at that parade that Christian delivered cards, made by the students in October, to the first responders for their work.

And many students and faculty took the initiative to use the event to commend Christian, with signs along the procession honoring him as a hero.

It was a bright conclusion to what was a harrowing day for the district and we at The Tribune also salute the first responders, Christian and South Point teachers and faculty for all that they have done for the children.