A storied career Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Burlington librarian retires after 46 years

BURLINGTON — This school year saw the conclusion of a dedicated career of service by one of the county’s educators.

Harriette Ramsey, the librarian for Burlington Elementary School, retired mid-year, wrapping up 46 years with the school district, principal David Ashworth said last week.

Ramsey’s career stretched over two locations for the school, from its predecessor building, to its current facility, constructed in 2009.

Ramsey took the job as Burlington’s librarian in July 1978, principal David Ashworth said.

He noted that, at the time of her retirement, Ramsey was one of the longest tenured Black public employees in the State of Ohio.

Prior to working at the school, Ramsey worked at the Chesapeake branch of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library.

In a 2022 Generations feature in The Tribune, Ramsey said her reason for staying so long as school librarian was that it was “a dream job for her.”

She called the position “a utopia” and said she was passionate about getting generations of children interested in reading.

Ramsey’s work at the school extended beyond simply books.

She featured a large display each year in the library’s windows, dedicated to Black History Month.

She helped work on Backpack Blessings, sending food items home to students in need, and ran the Pointer Pups TV channel for the school.

Each fall, Ramsey also organized the school’s annual Veterans Day celebration, one of the largest in the county, featuring guest speakers and invited veterans from throughout the community.

Burlington principal David Ashworth spoke of Ramsey’s contributions to the school over the decades.

“She brought 46 years of education to the Burlington community,” Ashworth said of Ramsey’s career. “And she was a key influence on the culture and history of the Burlington community.”