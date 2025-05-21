Parade events kick off Thursday
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade is nearing and the first of its surrounding event will take place on Thursday.
Here is a look at this week’s schedule:
Navy night Thursday
Email newsletter signup
7 p.m. Thursday
Ironton riverfront
Keynote speaker: Lt. Col. Sean Dulaney
Fireworks
10 p.m. Saturday
Viewable from downtown, will be launched from riverfront.
Woodland Cemetery service
2 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Hill in the cemetery
Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
• Stepoff is at 10 a.m. Monday
Parade route will start on Center Street, the proceed to Third, Quincy, Sixth and Park streets.