Parade events kick off Thursday Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade is nearing and the first of its surrounding event will take place on Thursday.

Here is a look at this week’s schedule:

Navy night Thursday

7 p.m. Thursday

Ironton riverfront

Keynote speaker: Lt. Col. Sean Dulaney

Fireworks

10 p.m. Saturday

Viewable from downtown, will be launched from riverfront.

Woodland Cemetery service

2 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Hill in the cemetery

Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade

• Stepoff is at 10 a.m. Monday

Parade route will start on Center Street, the proceed to Third, Quincy, Sixth and Park streets.