Meet the Class: Jeremiah Wyatt Fizer Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Fairland High School

• Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Student Council Class President, Civics Leader of America representative, Dragon’s Eye president, Clean and Green member, Youth Led Prevention member, Tri M member, and prom committee member.

• What is your favorite memory of high school? Student council took a trip to pass out food to the hungry. It was a very humbling experience that warmed my heart to see how grateful people truly are.

• What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? I am going to Marietta College to study petroleum engineering.

• What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I was extremely proud of winning the district golf tournament and making the state golf tournament.

• Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Mr. Hall has helped me the past two years to become the best I can be. He always has a positive outlook on life and passes it to his students.

• Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: Guyan Golf and Country Club cart room worker, Refinery Church, West Virginia Golf Association.

• What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? The Other Guys.. It is hilarious and it has taught me that if you keep your mind to it you can do anything. Do not let others bring you down.

• Where would you like to be 20 years from now? I would like to be a petroleum engineer with a loving family.

• Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: I will be forever grateful for the teachers, students, and staff of Fairland High School for giving me the best high school experience I could have asked for.