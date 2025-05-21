Letter to the editor: Program addresses longterm care concerns Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

May is Older Americans Month. The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) serves some of our most vulnerable older Ohioans.

The word “ombudsman” may not be familiar to everyone, but the mission of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is simple – we advocate for Ohioans receiving long-term care.

Whether in nursing homes, assisted living, adult group homes, or through in-home services, ombudsmen empower, educate, and advocate for individuals to have a voice in the quality of their care and daily living.

If you or your loved one has a concern or question about long-term care, you can reach your local ombudsman at 800-582-7277 or ombudsman@aaa7.org

Jamie Neely

Ombudsman Program Director

Area Agency on Aging District 7