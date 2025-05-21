Celebrating heroes (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

South Point Elementary School honors first responders with parade

SOUTH POINT — Last fall, South Point Elementary was in the headlines due to a frightening incident, but, on Thursday, the school year began winding down with a celebration and display of appreciation for those who got the community through a difficult time.

The school hosted a Heroes Day Parade, in which students and faculty thanked police and first responders.

Students from each of the school’s classes walked the streets surrounding campus, dressed as police, firefighter, doctors, nurses and other personnel, or wore red, white and blue outfits.

They were joined by the South Point High School Band of Gold, as well as vehicles and personnel from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the South Point Police Department, the South Point Fire Department and other first responders.

Principal Bill Christian said the parade also served as a makeup of sorts for the school’s annual Halloween parade, normally a popular draw. That event did not happen this year, as the school was closed for two weeks after an Oct. 24 incident, in which police were called there during the school day after a parent, seeking access to the building in a custody dispute, stabbed Christian and made his way to the school’s cafeteria.

Joshua Collins was found guilty of attempted murder, felonious assault, conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, inducing panic, and seven counts of kidnapping in connection with the incident. He was sentenced last week to 39.5-45 years in prison.

Christian, who fully recovered and returned to work weeks after the incident, said Thursday’s parade was “just a big thank you” to all who came to the school’s assistance.

“We wanted to thank all the first responders who came on Oct. 24,” he said. “We wanted to thank them for the quick response and all the help they gave. They helped us a lot.”

He also expressed thanks for the school resource officers who have been posted in South Point schools since the incident, first from the South Point Police Department, then from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, including Cody Pennington, who carries out the main duties of that position.

Christian pointed out that it is National Police Week and that Thursday was also Police Memorial Day.

In addition to showing their gratitude to first responders, students in the parade showed their appreciation for another they considered a hero.

One class carried a sign, reading “Bill Christian Fan Club,” while several children had others thanking Christian for protecting them during the incident.

The last day of the school year for students in the South Point district will be Friday.