Published 12:34 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Brooksie Bentley

Brooksie JoAnn Bentley, 88, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.