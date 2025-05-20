Update: Shelter in place lifted, U.S. 23 open again in Russell Published 3:19 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

RUSSELL, Ky. — Greenup County Public Safety has announced that as 2 p.m., the shelter in place warning has been lifted and U.S. 23 is open again.

This morning, a CSX rail car had a small anhydrous ammonia leak in the railyard off of U.S. 23 prompting the shelter in place and the closing of the highway.

Around 2 p.m., Greenup County Public Safety announced that the leak had been capped and crews were offloading the product.