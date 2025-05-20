Players Poker Room opens doors in Ironton Published 8:17 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

A crowd turned out on Monday for the first day of operation for a new business in Ironton.

The Players Poker Room, located at 217 S. 3rd St., hosted a grand opening event.

Trenton Moore said the business is a joint venture with his partners, Travis Moore, Mason Weir, Aaron Vallance and Bradley King.

He said the business offers no limit Texas Hold ‘Em, tournaments seven days a week and cash games.

He said business hours vary, but games start at 6 p.m. each day.

Travis Moore spoke of the inspiration behind the new business.

“We just felt like Ironton needed a good poker room, one that’s legitimate and not out to rip people off,” he said.