Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

James Riggs

Jan. 9, 1936–May 19, 2025

James Paul Riggs, 89, of Ironton, Ohio passed away Monday, May 19, 2025, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. The Lawrence County native was born Jan. 9, 1936, the son of the late Elwood Riggs and Eloise Kratzenberg Riggs.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Riley Riggs, whom he married on Feb. 17, 1968.

Mr. Riggs was a 1953 graduate of Ironton High School and a United States veteran, serving in the Army National Guard.

He retired from Dow Chemical in 1992, after 32 years of employment.

He loved golfing and was a member of the Ironton Country Club. He was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes and UK basketball.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Ironton and the Ironton F&AM Lodge #198.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Betty Jo Gallion, Janet Sue Woods, and Jack Elwood Riggs; and a special aunt, Betty Kratzenberg

In addition to his wife, he is survived by several nieces, nephews, family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral Services will be noon Thursday at First Baptist Church, 304 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Pastor Eric Barnes and Pastor David Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Donations can be made in James’ honor to First Baptist Church, 304 South 5th Street Ironton, Ohio 45638 or SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.