Drivers should avoid U.S. 23 in Russell/Flatwoods area because of chemical leak Published 9:15 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

RUSSELL, Ky. — People headed towards Russell or Greenup, Kentucky, may want to drive through Flatwoods rather than take U.S. 23 since the road is closed down because of a chemical leak.

Just after 8 a.m., Greenup County Public Safety posted on Facebook that U.S. 23 was closed at Wheeler Hill because a CSX rail car had a small anhydrous ammonia leak in the railyard off of U.S. 23

“Shelter in place has been ordered for people in the area of Meade Street and 4th Street for precautionary measures. The area affected is mainly on CSX property with the exception of the Meade Street and 4th Street area due to its close proximity,” Greenup County Public Safety wrote. “Hazmat teams are on scene accessing the situation and are working to mitigate the leak.”