Published 9:02 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Deborah Allen

Deborah Lee Allen, 57, of Scottown, died Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

A Memorial Gathering will be 6–8 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.