Published 2:47 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

David Nichols

David Stephen Nichols, 72, of Jefferson, Georgia, formerly of Ohio, passed away Monday, May 19, 2025.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Nichols.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, Miller.

Visitation will be 1–2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.