May 20, 2025

Bernard McKnight

March 4, 1937– May 17, 2025

Bernard T. “Tom” McKnight, 88, of Coal Grove, passed away Saturday, May 17, 2025 at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Tom was born March 4, 1937 in Coal Grove, a son of the late Bernard T. and Leora Thacker McKnight, and was a lifelong resident.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Todd Blankenship; two sisters, Sybill Keeney and Susan Nicholas; and one brother, George McKnight.

Tom is survived by his wife, Linda S. Higgins McKnight, who he married June 21, 1958 at the Memorial Methodist Church and they were married 66 years.

He is also survived by his three children, daughters, Tomi Blankenship, of Coal Grove, Shelli and (Chris) Bauer, of Tampa, Florida; and one son, Kyle McKnight, of Coal Grove.

Tom is also survived by seven beloved grandchildren, Holli, Paige, McKenzi, Chase, Hannah, Marley, and J.K.; and eight great grandchildren, Mia, Myka, Theo, Rowan, Sophia, Ellen Jane, Lucian, and Vivian.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he adored.

Tom was a member of the Memorial Methodist Church of Coal Grove and was a devout believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Tom loved sports, especially his beloved Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He always said one of his greatest joys was coaching little league football, basketball and baseball with many of the kids still calling him “Coach” to this day.

In 1976, Tom became the Mayor of Coal Grove and was elected two different terms for 19 years and was also appointed to two terms on the Village Council for three years.

Tom loved being mayor and he always said “it wasn’t for the prestige but to serve the people and create a better village to live in.”

Tom was always thinking outside the box and was responsible for overseeing the re-building of the Village Town Hall, starting Family Fun Day, the building and naming of the Paul Porter Park, securing money for the Coal Grove Boat Ramp, securing over 20 million dollars for infrastructure so that new businesses could build in Coal Grove, and numerous other projects for the betterment of our Village.

On May 8, 2025, the Village of Coal Grove honored Tom be renaming the Village Townhouse, the B.T. Tom McKnight Town Hall in which he and all his family were greatly appreciative.

Visitation will be Friday at the Memorial Methodist Church, 222 Memorial Street, Coal Grove, from 11 a.m. – 1p.m.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with his brother-in-law, Gregory Higgins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Tracy Brammer Funeral Home is honored to assist the McKnight family with these arrangements and online condolences can be made at tracybrammerfh.com.