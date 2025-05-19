Profile 2025: Bringing up talent (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Paramount Players builds a theater community

ASHLAND, Ky. — For a decade and a half, the Paramount Players have been bringing theater to the Tri-State, but, in addition to their live performances, much of their impact is defined on nurturing the talent who comes through the door of the historic theater.

“It’s about developing actors,” Matt Stone, education director for the theater says.

He notes that the Paramount offers two camps for youth, where participants can see and take part in all aspects of a theatrical show, from auctioning, to costumes to choreography to the final production.

He says the theater is also connected to the Ashland Youth Ballet, where an education in dance can also be obtained.

“What is so great is you can learn to sing, dance and act without leaving the building,” he said.

Founded 15 years ago by Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta, the Paramount Players,which operates as a part of PAC, auditions and casts shows with talent from around the Tri-State.

“It’s all individuals from the community,” Stone said.

The group puts on six shows a year, he said — four with adults, and two focused on youth.

Casts can range can number more than 100, or far smaller for some of the more intimate productions, he said.

“We’ve had some with as few as four,” Stone said. “It depends on the show.”

Most of the productions are musicals, such as “Cabaret,” “Grease,” “The Wizard of Oz,” or adaptations of Disney favorites like “The Little Mermaid” and “Mary Poppins,” but Stone said they also offer dramatic shows like “Dracula” and George Orwell’s “1984.”

“Some people specifically like doing straight shows, rather than musicals,” he said, “And we try to throw a few toward them.”

Of the more popular shows they’ve put on, Stone points to a few.

“‘Matilda’ sold really well,” he said. “And so did ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’”

Stone has been with the group since nearly the beginning, starting shows 14 years ago, before leaving to attend Morehead State University in Kentucky, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in music education. From there, he went to the University of Kentucky, and earned his Master’s in art administration.

He moved into his current role three years ago, when Cornelison-Jannotta left for Tennessee.

“I took over from her,” he said.

He serves in many roles at PAC, such as music director for shows, but Stone said his job is to work primarily with youth.

In addition to their camps, the Paramount Players works to spurn interest in theater through their performances, and Stone said they stage educational productions for local schools to attend.

The group’s most recent show, “The Lightning Theif: The Percy Jackson Musical,” was a youth-heavy production.

Based on the series of books by Rick Riordon, geared toward fourth through eighth graders, it depicts the children of the Greek gods, told in a modern setting, who attend Camp Half Blood.

Stone said the principal characters were all played by youth, while the adults portrayed the parents and the instructors.

It was typical of a Paramount Players show in that, in addition to its core cast, it featured an ensemble of dozens, bringing in first time actors, alongside veteran performers.

Stone said the Paramount Arts Center operate as part of the paramount Players larger budget, though they also are supported through donations from the community. He said those interested in contributing can have their donations to the PAC specifically directed toward the group.

He said the key to the Paramount Players’ success is the team they have assembled, such as Rick Payne, of Ironton, who in addition to being a regular performer in shows, serves as costumer for the productions.

“He’s been involved for 14 years,” Stone said.

He said many volunteer their time for the shows.

“We work with very generous, talented people,” he said, citing Alex Wilson, who does makeup design, and Sarah Brehn, who creates props.

Stone said the casts draw a wide range of ages, with those on stage running from teenagers to people in their 50s.

He said many performers have stayed with the group over its existence.

“We have some who have been here all 15 years,” he said. “They just love it, so they stick round.”

He said one of the most rewarding aspects of what they do has been seeing the growth in performers, as they develop their talents and discover a sense of community.

“I have seen so many instances, and not just with kids, where people come in here — they’re very shy and introverted, and they find their people here,” he said. “We love performing, but what’s really special are the relationships we build and finding people with the same interests. We see so much of each other and are always having a good time.”

— The Paramount Arts Center is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. For more information on the group and their shows, visit www.paramountartscenter.com or the Paramount Players on Facebook.