MJ Wixsom: A 5K run to help injured wildlife Published 12:00 am Monday, May 19, 2025

In a quiet exam room in Flatwoods, Kentucky, a barred owl blinks under the careful hands of a veterinary team. Found injured by the roadside, the owl had a fractured wing and would not have survived without intervention.

Thanks to Guardian Animal Medical Center, the owl was treated, rehabilitated, and recently released—one of dozens of wildlife success stories happening right here in our region.

But these victories don’t come easily—or cheaply.

Guardian Animal Medical Center has long been a cornerstone of both domestic and wildlife veterinary care in the Tri-State.

More than just a clinic for dogs and cats, Guardian Animal is a lifeline for animals without owners—hawks with wing injuries, baby raccoons separated from their mothers, turtles hit by cars.

In 2024 alone, the clinic treated over 115 wild animals. These cases often require surgery, specialized care, weeks (or months) of recovery, and carefully planned releases.

For years, my staff and I have provided this care largely out of pocket.

The hospital contributes over $30,000 annually through its 501(c)(3) Veterinary Care Foundation to fund wildlife treatment, support animal rescues, and help clients facing financial hardship.

But in 2025, demand is up—and the trust fund is running low.

We’re at a critical point. The need is rising.

We’ve already begun releasing rehabilitated raptors this year, but there are many more waiting for help.

We want to be able to say yes every time. That’s only possible with community support.

To help bridge the gap, Guardian Animal is hosting the Raptor Run 5K and 1-Mile Paw Fun Walk on Saturday, May 31, in Raceland’s City Park.

More than a race, this community event is a celebration of the hospital’s 32nd anniversary—and a call to action.

Unlike races that raise money for national causes, the Raptor Run 5K directly funds life-saving care for animals here in Flatwoods and the surrounding area.

Every dollar goes to the Veterinary Care Foundation, which supports:

Medical care for orphaned or injured wildlife

Emergency services for rescue animals

Financial aid for pet owners in crisis

This means that when a good Samaritan finds a red-tailed hawk tangled in fishing line or a dog dumped on a back road, Guardian Animal can step in—whether or not anyone can pay.

“The fund helps us catch those who fall through the cracks. Wild animals don’t have owners. Rescued pets are often found in rough shape. We want to help—and the Raptor Run helps us do that.

Wildlife Medicine: Compassion and Complexity

Caring for wildlife isn’t as simple as bandaging a wound and releasing an animal.

It requires species-specific housing, special diets (sometimes live prey), medical expertise, and a strong understanding of wildlife behavior.

It also takes time and patience.

“A bird with a wing injury may need weeks of rest, followed by flight testing in an aviary before it’s ready to go,” said one of the hospital’s technicians. “And baby mammals like raccoons or squirrels may require bottle-feeding every few hours.”

Successful rehabilitation also means releasing animals in the right places and at the right times—no small feat in rural Appalachia.

And yet, Guardian Animal continues to take on these cases, treating wildlife not as nuisances or burdens, but as vital parts of our ecosystem.

The Raptor Run 5K is a chip timed race. The 1-Mile Paw Fun Walk is open to runners, walkers, families, and dog lovers of all ages.

The event takes place in City Park on Chinn Street in Raceland, just a short drive from Flatwoods.

The 5K course is a scenic out-and-back route along Old 23 with some rolling hills—challenging enough for competitive runners, but welcoming to beginners.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers, and age group awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each male and female division from 9 and under to 80+.

Registration fees are $30 through May 29 and $35 on race day.

All runners receive a guaranteed race shirt if registered before the shirt cutoff.

The 1-Mile Paw Fun Walk is perfect for families, casual walkers, and dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Registration is $5 per dog, with an optional $15 dog T-shirt for a total of $20.

Each pup gets a doggie swag bag full of goodies.

On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.

To register, contact Race Director Alan Osuch at OsuchRacePlanner@aol.com or 606-369-4403, or mail your entry form and check (payable to O Such Race Planners, memo: Raptor Run 5K) to:

Raptor Run 5K

c/o Alan Osuch

5024 Williams Avenue

Ashland, KY 41101

The Raptor Run is more than a fundraiser. It’s a way to bring the community together around a shared goal: protecting the animals we share our world with—wild and domestic alike.

It’s about hope, when we can take a broken creature, heal it, and watch it fly again—that’s something worth running for.

Beyond wildlife, the Veterinary Care Foundation also steps in for pets whose owners are struggling—whether it’s a child whose kitten needs emergency surgery, a senior citizen trying to save a beloved dog, or a rescue group bringing in an abused animal.

The fund allows the clinic to say yes to help, instead of turning anyone away.

While wildlife and rescue care may not make headlines, it makes a profound difference—both for the animals and for the people whose lives they touch.

Flatwoods and the surrounding Tri-State are home to an abundance of wildlife, much of it threatened by increasing human activity, habitat loss and pollution.

Without clinics like Guardian Animal, many of these animals would have no options. And without community support, Guardian Animal can’t continue doing this work at its current scale.

That’s why events like the Raptor Run 5K matter. They give the community a chance to help in a tangible way—and have fun while doing it.

So, whether you’re a serious runner, a casual walker, or someone whose dog needs an excuse for a new T-shirt, consider joining the race.

Every step you take helps an animal take flight again.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566.