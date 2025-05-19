Meet the Class – Haylee Dancy Published 12:00 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Rock Hill High School

Honors/Extracurricular Activities in School: Vice president of National Honor Society, soccer, cheerleading, basketball, FCCLA, Tribe

What is your favorite memory of high school? Winning OVC soccer three years in a row.

What are your plans beyond high school as far as further education/career choice? Attend Ohio University Southern and major in nursing.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Becoming valedictorian of my graduating class.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Mrs. Larsen, and she always told me to never give up and keep pushing.

Hobbies, Groups, Organizations, outside of school: Hanging with my friends and family, fishing, babysitting, camping and working.

What is a favorite book, album, or movie you have enjoyed in high school? Harriet Tubman

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? Working as an RN and having a family of my own.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: Freshman and senior year were my favorite two years.