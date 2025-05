Published 4:09 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, 60, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 18, 2025, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, WV.

He is survived by his wife, Amber King Freeman.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be 1–2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.