Meet the Class – Gracie Webb Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

South Point High School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: valedictorian, 4x class president, Mu Alpha Theta president, National Honor Society member, Rho Kappa member, dance team, 8x SCORES medalist, Christian Club

What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school is participating in “Fired Up Friday” my junior year. There’s no feeling that compares to cheering on your school as loud as possible at 6 a.m.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? My plans after high school are to attend The Ohio State University and earn a degree in radiologic sciences and technologies. I plan to pursue a career as a radiology technician.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I am most proud of maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout high school. I am also proud of being elected as class president all four years.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them?Mrs. Childers has been my biggest inspiration, motivator, and confidant. She has helped me with so many things and constantly reminds me to not be afraid of change.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: I play on a slow pitch softball team through Solida Baptist Church.

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? My favorite music album that I’ve enjoyed in high school is “The Show” by Niall Horan.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now?: 20 years from now, I want to have a family, a stable career that makes me happy and I hope to be making a positive impact on those around me.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: It is bittersweet to be leaving such a remarkable community, but being a Pointer has left me lasting friendships and lessons that I will always carry with me.