Meet the Class – Cara Gorby Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

Symmes Valley High School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Marching Band/ Concert Band, Beta Club, Book Club, Young Women’s Lead.

What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school is when I went on the 2024-2025 Beta Club Convention trip. During the trip, I was able to spend time with people I love, and I got to see many different variations of art and academics.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? After graduation, I plan to complete my bachelors degree in Ohio University’s microbiology program.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Over the last year, I am most proud of myself for trying to be a better student and person. I have accomplished this by challenging myself to step out of my comfort zone and into new environments.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? One teacher in particular that has inspired me is my 10th grade biology teacher, Mrs. Lewis. Although I can’t remember a specific piece of advice she has given me, I do remember that she encouraged me to become the best version of myself that I could be. She also encouraged me to think about the bigger picture in situations.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: My hobbies consist of embroidering, cooking and jogging. I also like to draw and paint animals and plants during my free time.

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? My favorite book that I enjoyed in high school was East of Eden written by John Steinbeck. My favorite album that I enjoyed in high school was The Slow Rush by Tame Impala.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? In 20 years from now, I would like to have a stable job and a house in the countryside with a huge garden.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: My high school experience is one that I will never forget, and I believe that it has shaped me into a better person than I would ever have imagined.