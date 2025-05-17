Learning world affairs (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

ESC hosts Model UN event

Students from county middle schools came together on Friday, May 9 for the annual Model UN event, hosted by the Lawrence County Educational Service Center.

Dressed in costumes representing their assigned countries, the students conduct a facsimile of a United Nations session, with countries putting forth resolutions for business such as aid to areas impacted by earthquakes, then making the case for their request, while taking questions on the matters.

After discussion is complete, the entire session votes on the resolutions.

Gretta Taylor, student services coordinator for the ESC, who organizes the event, traditionally the last countywide event for the agency in each academic year, said months of work go into to the event for students.

“After Christmas, they begin planning for their countries,” she said.

The presentations are judged by a panel of teachers form the schools. Altogether, more than 90 students took part in the event, Taylor said.

Award were given as follows:

Top counties

• Haiti – Rock Hill

• Brazil – Dawson-Bryant

• Ethiopia – Symmes Valley

Top resolution

• Egypt – Ironton

• Democratic Republic of Congo – Ironton

• Madagascar – Chesapeake

Awards were also given for top delegates. Chesapeake, Dawson-Bryant, Ironton, St. Joseph, Symmes Valley and Rock Hill middle schools took part in the event.