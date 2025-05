Published 1:05 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

Laurie Walk

Laurie M. Walk, 74, of Coal Grove, died Thursday, May 14, 2025, at her residence.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.