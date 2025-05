Rowe Street in Coal Grove will be closed Monday, Tuesday for repairs Published 3:40 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

The Village of Coal Grover said that Rowe Street will be closed for repairs on Monday and Tuesday.

“We understand this may be an inconvenience, but please understand the repairs are necessary,” the village said.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Village Administrator, Joe Ross, at 740-442-5999.