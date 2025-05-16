New leaders announced at Marshall Health Network Published 12:00 am Friday, May 16, 2025

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Health Network is pleased to announce two new leadership appointments within the system.

Regina Campbell, RN, MSN, has been named Chief Operating Officer for MHN. In this new role, she will assist President and CEO Scott Raynes in achieving operational efficiencies across the system.

Campbell most recently served as Chief Nursing Officer for MHN. A graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing, Campbell received her bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and her master’s degree from Bellarmine College in Louisville. She began her 40-year career at St. Mary Medical Center as a surgical/trauma intensive care staff nurse. She has served in a number of leadership roles, including director of St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center, director of provider relations, and manager of ER/Trauma Services.

In addition, Campbell served as the director of surgical education and clinical instructor for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She coached hospital emergency department teams across the country as a consultant with the global advisory firm, Studer Group, based in Pensacola, Fla.

To assist Campbell, Andy Mullins, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, CNL, has been named interim Chief Nursing Officer for MHN. Mullins most recently served as vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer for SMMC.

Mullins received his Doctor of Nursing Practice and master’s degree in nursing from Ohio University. He received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Marshall University. A 21-year employee of SMMC, Mullins has worked in a variety of roles, including assistant vice president of nursing and patient services. He has also served as an RN in ICU and surgery, the clinical leader for surgery and the assistant director of surgical services.

“Regina Campbell brings a wealth of experience, deep institutional knowledge and a passion for patient-centered care to this new role,” Raynes said. “Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing our clinical programs, and I’m confident she will continue to drive operational excellence across Marshall Health Network. We are fortunate to have a strong and proven leader in Andy Mullins stepping in as interim Chief Nursing Officer. His dedication to nursing excellence and patient outcomes is well known throughout our organization. These appointments reflect our commitment to developing leaders from within and building a stronger, more unified health system.”