Published 10:42 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Melanie Adkins

Melanie Dawn Adkins, 63, of South Point, died Thursday May 15, 2025, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Adkins.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake.

Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.