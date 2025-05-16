Meet the Class – Open Door School Published 5:24 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Mary Cooper

Honors/Extracurricular Activities in School: Cheerleading and Special Olympics.

What is your favorite memory of high school?: Meeting friends.

What are your plans beyond high school as far as further education/career choice? Work – consignment shop.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? My behavior has come a long way.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them?: Miss Young.

Hobbies, Groups, Organizations, outside of school: Playing playground, take care of baby dolls, going to church, likes Gospel music.

What is a favorite book, album, or movie you have enjoyed in high school? The Santa Claus movie.

• • •

Ben Thornton

What are your plans beyond high school as far as further education/career choice? Transition to PALS and live at home with Mom and Dad.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Mrs. Marilyn Sowards, because she spoils me.

Hobbies, Groups, Organizations, outside of school: Mamre Church

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? At the beach with Mom and Dad.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: Has been a great experience for meeting friends, and activities.

• • •

David Jackson

Honors/Extracurricular Activities in School: Special Olympics

What is your favorite memory of high school? School activities with classmates.

What are your plans beyond high school as far as further education/career choice? Working around the farm.

Hobbies, Groups, Organizations, outside of school: Camping, swimming, video games, watching wrestling.

What is a favorite book, album, or movie you have enjoyed in high school? Cars.

• • •

Gabe Martin

Honors/Extracurricular Activities in School Basketball team, volleyball.

What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to prom with my friends.

What are your plans beyond high school as far as further education/career choice? I plan to attend Star day program in New Boston and work at Vern Riffe.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I am most proud of getting good grades in school and working hard.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Mrs. Kerns has been a great mentor to me.

Hobbies, Groups, Organizations, outside of school: Play games on the computer at home.

What is a favorite book, album, or movie you have enjoyed in high school? My favorite movies are action movies and my favorite music is AC/DC.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? I would like to be living independently in New Boston and working.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: I have had a great high school experience while at Open Door.

• • •

Noah Fisher

What is your favorite memory of high school? Learning to play with others, and what it is to make friends.

What are your plans beyond high school as far as further education/career choice? Going to activities center to learn and every day of living.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Not acting out and to help other teachers do things.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Mrs. Young – she has taught me how to do math, read words, learn to relax myself and open up more with others.

Hobbies, Groups, Organizations, outside of school: Enjoy playing outside and with other kids, and gym stuff, watching movies and doing activities.

What is a favorite book, album, or movie you have enjoyed in high school? Polar Express books.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now Being in a good place and have learned a lot of different stuff.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: In the last two years, I have learned to do a lot of different things that I did not know I could do, and enjoy the whole school more than I did the other school.