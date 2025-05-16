Published 3:49 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

James Lewis Jr.

James Bernard Lewis Jr., 61, of Coal Grove, died Monday, May 12, 2025 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Jamie Carlene (Dotson) Lewis.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Nelson Klaiber officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, 159 County Road 26, Ironton.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.