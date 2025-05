Published 3:37 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Gary Mullins

Gary Lee Mullins, 65, of Ironton, died Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday in Pine Grove Cemetery, with Tim Stapleton officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Mullins family in their time of need.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer online condolences.