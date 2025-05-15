Published 8:48 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Paul Toney Jr.

Paul Frederick Toney Jr., 67, of South Point, died Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with J.C. Caudill officiating. Burial will follow at Haverhill Cemetery, Franklin Furnace.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.