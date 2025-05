Published 2:32 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Myrtle Miller

Myrtle “Sue” Miller, 82, of South Point, died on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at her residence.

Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, 198 Private Rd. 1336, South Point.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.–noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer online condolences.