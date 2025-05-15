Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic returns Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Will be May 31 at Harris Riverfront in Huntington

Tri-State Chapter 949, Vietnam Veterans of America, West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District are planning their fourteenth annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic for all military, veterans and their guests in the Tri-State area.

The event will be 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. May 31 at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be free food for military veterans and their guest, live music, door prizes, weapons display, military vehicles and equipment displays and demonstrations, classic and antique cars and good times for all.

Anyone with a military collection (weapons, vehicles, uniforms, equipment, etc.) or classic cars that would like to display at this event, contact Ron Wroblewski at 740-446-1795.

Menu includes BBQ sandwiches, hot dogs, BBQ chicken breast, fresh lettuce salad, potato salad baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, water and sodas.