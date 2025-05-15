Annual Ironton crosswalk painting set for Sunday Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Third & Center partnering with Ohio State University Extension – Lawrence County

Third & Center is excited to announce that the annual Crosswalk Painting Event will be held on from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Center and Third streets in Ironton.

Organizers of this community event invite residents of all ages and abilities to come together and leave their mark on downtown Ironton.

Participants will have the opportunity to paint vibrant crosswalks, with all materials and supplies provided. Whether a seasoned artist or just looking for a fun way to express yourself, everyone is welcome to join in on the creativity.

In addition to crosswalk painting, representatives from OSU Extension will be on-site to engage attendees with interactive and informative activities focused on crosswalk, biking and pedestrian safety.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ohio State University Extension- Lawrence County again this year,” Amanda Cleary, with Third & Center, said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together to beautify our downtown and highlight safety for pedestrians and cyclists.” The event is fully accessible, ensuring that everyone can participate and contribute.