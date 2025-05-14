School news Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Two named to Cumberlands’ President’s List

WILLIAMSBURG, Kentucky — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s List for the spring 2025 semester.

The following students were named to the Spring 2025 President’s List:

Email newsletter signup

• Anna Brown, of Waterloo

• Sabrina Fox, of Pedro

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

Marcello hired before graduation by St. Mary’s Medical Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Haley Marcello, a senior pursuing a Bachelors degree in Nursing from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a medical ICU nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Marcello is a resident of South Point.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.