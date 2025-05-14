Meet the class: Logan Scott Coffman Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Dawson-Bryant High School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: National Honor Society, president of Mu Alpha Theta, Impact Prevention, Sources of Strength, Holzer Science Award, captain Golf Team and Golf Team OVC

What is your favorite memory of high school? Being able to experience high school along with friends I have had for many years and create memories with them.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? I plan to attend Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia and major in mechanical engineering. I hope to complete my education and find a job as a mechanical engineer. I would love to attain a job at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? My greatest accomplishment has been maintaining a high GPA while also being active in extra curricular activities and completing 32 college credit plus hours. Doing this allowed me to rank second in my graduating class.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Karla Slack has been a great mentor to me throughout high school. She always pushed us to do our best and would not allow us to slack on our work. No matter what, she expected the best out of every student in her class and saw the potential in each and every one of us.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: I enjoy playing golf in my spare time and I am grateful that my school gave me the opportunity to find a hobby that I love.

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? This is a tough question. One of the books we had to read in high school was “Tuesdays With Morrie,” by Mitch Albom. This book was an inspiring story of perseverance and learning to live your life in the moment. That is something I aspire to do in my own life as I approach situations that will arise throughout my education and career.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? In 20 years, I hope to have a good job, making money and doing what I love. That would probably include living in Chattanooga, working at the Volkswagen plant and near a golf course.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: Always push yourself to do your absolute best. When they tell you as a younger student that it goes by fast, listen to them. Graduation will be here before you know it so enjoy every moment, don’t let the small things ruin your memories and always be proud of all you accomplish.