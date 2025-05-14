Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Kristie Owens

Kristie “Kris” Lea Owens, 45, of Patriot, died on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

She is survived by her husband, Steve.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Symmes Valley High School, 14778 State Rt. 141, Willow Wood, with Pastor Roger Pierce officiating.

Visitation will be from 6–8 p.m. Friday at Symmes Valley High School.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, is honored to assist the Owens family in their time of need.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.