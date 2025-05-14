Ironton Municipal Court hosts Lunch and Learn Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Event supports substance use recovery

The Ironton Municipal Court hosted a Lunch and Learn event on Friday, May 2, as part of its commitment to serving justice-involved individuals facing substance use disorders.

This gathering, organized by the court’s Second Chance Recovery Program, brought together local service providers, community organizations and advocates dedicated to promoting recovery and rehabilitation.

The event celebrated the Second Chance Recovery Program’s seventh anniversary, with program director Amanda Cleary highlighting the importance of collaboration in supporting individuals on their journey to recovery — particularly as they prepare for successful reentry into the community.

The Specialized Docket Program, which is funded through the ADAMHS Board, offers participants a range of essential services, including treatment, mental health support, housing assistance, job placement and community service opportunities.

Ironton Municipal Judge Kevin Waldo expressed his enthusiasm for the program’s milestone.

“Celebrating seven years of the Second Chance Recovery Program is a testament to our community’s dedication to helping individuals make meaningful changes in their lives,” Waldo said. “This program has positively impacted countless participants, providing them with the tools and support they need to overcome addiction. Together, we are not just changing lives; we are transforming our community for the better.”

During the Lunch and Learn, attendees had the opportunity to hear from representatives of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization and Ohio State University Extension- Lawrence County. Participants received information about various resources available in the community and an overview of other specialized docket programs in the area, such as the Next Recovery Docket through County Common Pleas Judge Andrew Ballard’s court and the Community Reentry Docket through Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley’s court.

“This event was an excellent opportunity to connect community agencies with one another and share resources that can help impact the lives of individuals working to overcome substance use disorders,” Cleary said. “Through community collaborations, we can create a supportive environment where individuals heal, rehabilitate, reunite with their families, and ultimately reintegrate into our community.”

The Lunch and Learn not only served to strengthen community partnerships, but also assisted the Ironton Municipal Court in meeting requirements for their Community Corrections Grant.

For more information about the Ironton Municipal Court’s Second Chance Recovery Program or to learn how to get involved in supporting recovery efforts, contact the court at amanda@irontonmuni.com.