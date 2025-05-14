Ironton in Bloom to have planting day on Wednesday

Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Staff Reports

Members of Ironton in Bloom will be planting all of the large flowerpots, flower boxes and troughs around the city starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Those interested in helping out are invited to bring their gardening gloves and to meet at the Ironton Farmers Market.

IIB member Carol Allen called it “a great kickoff to our Memorial holiday and summer season! We love seeing all of the volunteers that come out to help us plant pride in our community!”

