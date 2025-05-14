From ducks to food trucks: Trade Day is Saturday Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Fairgrounds event will benefit 4-H programs

ROME TOWNSHIP — Dozens of vendors are gearing up for the first ever Lawrence County Trade Day on Saturday.

The event will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, located at 7757 County Road 107 in Rome Township.

Vendors include those selling including antiques, livestock (including chickens and ducks), crafts, t-shirts, animal items, as well as individuals hosting a yard sale selection.

In addition, food trucks and a chainsaw carver doing live art will be among the attractions.

Admission to the event is $5 and children 12 and under get in free. There is no cost to park during the event.

All proceeds raised by the event will go to Lawrence County 4-H, to purchase turkey pens and pay for arena expenses. A turkey show has been added to the lineup of 4-H competitions this year.