EDITORIAL: A staple of the warm season returns Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

On Friday, a surefire sign of approaching summer was evident, as the Ironton Farmers Market opened for its 13th season.

Since its launch in 2012, the market, maintained by Ironton aLive has thrived and gives residents a place to obtain healthier, fresh options for food, as well as provides an outlet for local produce and craft vendors to sell their wares.

Many similar-sized cities in the U.S. do not have a farmers market and city residents can feel blessed that such a venue exists, serving not just Ironton, but Lawrence County and the Tri-State.

And along with the reopening of the market will come the resumption of the Tuesday Night Concert series, as well as a special comeback next month — the return of the annual Taste of Ironton festival, the first since 2019 after its COVID-19 closure, which will give attendees a chance to sample food from around the area.

If you have never been to the farmers market, we highly encourage you to drop by the space downtown on Fridays and Saturdays and check it out.