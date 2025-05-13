FOCUS: Memory Lane 5-10-25

Ada Leady, vice president of the Lawrence County Historical Society, stacks quart of apple butter in jars for a fundraiser at the county museum in 2000. (Tracy Morris | The Ironton Tribune)
Robert Kline, a sixth grader at St. Lawrence School takes part in the Eddy Test, sponsored by the Ironton Child Welfare Club in 1989. The annual test continues to this day and this year’s top students were honored at a banquet at Ohio University Southern on Thursday. (Mark Crosten | The Ironton Tribune)
Lois Boright was a bride in 1977. Boright, now Terkhorn, has worked at Burlington Elementary School and can now be found running Nancy’s Nook thrift store in downtown Ironton, as well as volunteering regularly for Harvest for the Hungry food pantry. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
U.S. Sen. Mike DeWine reads an Arthur book to students at Chesapeake Elementary School in 2000. He currently serving his second term as Ohio’s
governor. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
Veterans committee chair Frank McCown gives a replica of the restored Parrot Riffle to U.S. Rep. Ted Strickland, R-Ohio, at the dedication ceremony for Patriot’s Path at Woodland cemetery in 2001. ( Howie McCormick |The Ironton Tribune)
Burlington Elementary School third graders from Lara Leach’s class take part in a tug of war game at a joint Field Day event for Burlington and South Point Elementary students in May 2016. That year’s third grade class has reached the end of their time in the school district and will graduate from South Point High School later this month. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
South Point Elementary School third grader Bindi Staley competes in a potato sack race at the Field Day event. Staley will graduate from the high school this month. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
From left, Effie Unger, Dottie Geswein and owner-manager Phyllis Carrico are seen at the opening of Carrico’s Gift Corner, at the corner of Third and Center streets in Ironton in 1977. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
Ed Pratt, of Chesapeake High School, goes through a pre-tournament workout in 1989. He is the owner of Pratt’s Greenhouse today. (Jim Walker | The Ironton Tribune)
The St. Joseph High School cheerleaders for 1988-89 were front row, from left, Jennifer Beasley and Eileen Riley; middle row, captain Jennifer Haney, M’Lissa Ackerman and Ashley Gallaher; back row, Jennifer Holtzapfel, Laura Willis and Jennifer Bowen. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)