OUS celebrates Class of 2025 at 46th annual recognition ceremony Published 12:01 am Monday, May 12, 2025

A little rain didn’t dampen spirits as Ohio University Southern celebrated the achievements of its graduates during the 46th annual graduation recognition ceremony, held May 1 in Bowman Auditorium due to inclement weather.

The event honored students earning degrees in the 2024–25 academic year, with a total of 128 degrees awarded across associate, bachelor’s, and master’s programs. Forty-one graduates participated in the ceremony, which has been a Southern Campus tradition since 1981.

Stefan Harris, manager of Workforce Development at UK King’s Daughters and an Ohio University alumnus, delivered the keynote address.

A lifelong Lawrence County resident and current graduate student in the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service, Harris encouraged graduates to embrace their personal growth, adapt to change, and lead with purpose.

“You don’t have to be who you were at 19 – or even 39,” he said. “Life will evolve, and so will you. And that’s not a bad thing. That’s becoming.”

Drawing on his own journey from student to civic leader, Harris underscored the importance of showing up for one’s community and continuing to learn. “Greatness doesn’t require a big city,” he told the graduates. “It just requires big intentions.”

Vice Provost for Regional Higher Education Dr. Lewatis McNeal and Ohio University President Dr. Lori Gonzalez also shared video messages with the class, commending their resilience and reminding them that they will always be part of the Bobcat family.

In addition to recognizing graduates, the ceremony honored several individuals for their outstanding contributions to the campus community:

• Mary Brady received the Spirit of Southern Award, which honors a graduating student who exemplifies Bobcat pride through service, leadership, and commitment. A senior in the social work program, Brady was recognized for her openness about her recovery journey, her advocacy for others, and her support of fellow students.

• Megan Rookard, an alumna of the Human Services Technology and Studio Art programs, was named the 2025 recipient of the Dr. Dan Evans Ohio University Southern Alumni Leadership Award. Rookard currently serves as an educator and advocate at Pathways’ Porchlight Sexual Assault Resource Center and has led training sessions across the region on gender-based violence and social justice.

• Dr. Allorah Henson, Assistant Professor of Instruction in Biology, received the Outstanding Faculty Award for her innovative teaching, enthusiastic campus involvement, and student-focused advising—most recently stepping into the role of advisor to the Southern Esports team.

• Mike Donley, applications support analyst and IT coordinator at OUS, was honored with the Outstanding Staff Award for his reliability, technical expertise and calm, solution-oriented support of students, faculty and staff.

OUS Dean Deborah Marinski opened and closed the ceremony, recognizing not only the graduates’ achievements but also the strength of their support systems.

“Graduates, you have shown us what it means to strive for excellence, to overcome challenges, and to embrace opportunities,” Marinski said. “You stand poised to embark on new journeys equipped with the knowledge and skills acquired during your time at Southern.”

Outstanding graduates were also recognized across multiple degree programs, including:

• Merinda Webb, Associate in Arts – Social Science Emphasis

• Katelyn Hicks, Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies

• Justin Mount, Associate in Applied Business – Business Management Technology

• Andrew Kleinman, Associate in Applied Business – Computer Technology

• Cheyenne Riedel, Associate in Applied Science – Electronic Media

• Rachel Miller, Associate in Applied Science – Human Services Technology

• Delaynee Burkhart, Associate in Applied Science – Nursing

• Carly Young, Bachelor of Science in Business – Business Studies

• Renee Marcum, Bachelor of Science in Education – Early Childhood and Elementary Education

• Jeremy Smith, Bachelor of Science in Education – Middle Childhood Education – Mathematics and Science

• Emma Whaley, Bachelor of Social Work.

The graduation recognition ceremony is a longstanding Southern Campus tradition that allows family, friends, faculty, and staff to celebrate the academic accomplishments of students in a more intimate setting. For many graduates, the event marks not only the completion of their degree but also a new chapter of service, leadership, and lifelong learning.

Ohio graduates include:

Chesapeake: Matti Adkins, Delaney Blackwell, Alana Burnside, Abby Frye, Brayden Gilpin, Sam Heffner

Coal Grove: Will Sites

Crown City: Justin Theiss

Franklin Furnace: Emily Bailey, Ali Herrforth, Melissa Stapleton, Whitney Stapleton, Merinda Webb

Ironton: Morgan Beasley-Dodson, Alexis Bentley, Victoria Boyer, Mary Brady, Jessica Breece, Brittany Clark, Eden DaVania, Diana Davis, Eric Day, Sarah Dempsey, Harlea Fitzpatrick, Collin Freeman, Melinda Johnson, Macy Malone, Mattie Malone, Holly Maynard, M’Kenzie McMaster, Tate Munion, Cheyenne Riedel, Mariah Rotter, Rylie Schwab, Dylan Stephens, Bishop Strait, Emma Whaley, KaCee Wilson

Kitts Hill: Jacob Bentley, Justin Mount, Tracy Schuh, Luke Thompson

Lucasville: Abby Blevins, Emily Loop

Otway: David Dunlap

Pedro: Paige Watson

Portsmouth: Lance Hatten, Courtney Hylton

Proctorville: Retzel Ansell, Emily Arthur, Lailah Holbrook, Skylar Jefferson, Robert Lockhart, Skyla Wiley, Natalie Wireman

Scottown: Connor Franklin

SOUTH POINT: Hannah Adams, Alyse Giffin, Andrew Kleinman, Chase Lynd, Renee Marcum, Tessa Mitchell, Allison Riddle, James Riley, Ben Walls, Chloe Walter

West Portsmouth: Kenny Hawkins

Wheelersburg: Casey Bester, Ricky Nash, James O’Leary, Liz Shupert, Chelsea Swords, Morgan Willoughby, Carly Young

Willow Wood: Christian Taylor

Kentucky graduates include:

Ashland: Hannah Day, Steven Grimm, Katelyn Hicks, Calli Smith, Melody York

Flatwoods: Delaynee Burkhart, Blake Fowler, Kaleb Fry, Jeremy Smith, Brianna Stricklen.

Greenup: Claire Jordan, Gene Rhoden

Russell: Daniel Davidson

South Shore: Rachel Miller

Ulysses: Abby Vannatter

West Virginia graduates include:

Charleston: Brittney Marinich

Huntington: Laykin Stiltner

Ona: Danielle Hagley-Yates.