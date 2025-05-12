Published 1:33 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Linda Pauley

Dec. 31, 1945–May 8, 2025

Linda Lee Pauley, 79, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Concord Nursing Home in Wheelersburg.

She was born Dec. 31, 1945, in Tallulah Falls, Georgia, a daughter to the late Robert and Dorothy (Sumpter) Fields.

She married her late husband Melvin Pauley Sr. on November 30, 1963, who passed Oct. 5, 2003.

Linda was a graduate of South Point High School and a member of Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She worked at South Point Schools for 28 years and volunteered at Ice Creek where she taught tiny tots for more than 30 years.

She also Attended Junior Furnace Baptist Church and Lindenwald Baptist Church where she visited widows and shut ins for years.

Joined Mount Hope Freewill Baptist Church in 2021.

Shortly after was placed in Concord Nursing Home after a couple strokes and continued the Lord’s work with video and witnessing.

She was a dearly loved soul that touched many lives and went to be with the Lord May 8, 2025.

She is survived by Tammy Gilliland, Tommy Pauley, Melvin Pauley and Mark Pauley; 17 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Mike Pauley; and a granddaughter who passed in 2002.

Funeral service will be noon Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Roger Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5–7 p.m. and 11 a.m.–noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home and on Wednesday 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Pauley family your condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.