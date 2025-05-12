Published 1:35 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Karen Layne

Karen Sue “Sis” Layne, 73, died Community Hospice Care Center on Friday, May 9, 2025 surrounded by her family.

Karen is survived by her husband, Steve Layne.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton with Brother Rob Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Visitation will be from noon–2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

