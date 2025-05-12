Published 1:34 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Jerry Buffington

Jerry L. Buffington, 77, of Chesapeake, died Friday, May 9, 2025, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca Buffington.

Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.