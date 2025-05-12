ESC previews Quiz Bowl to 5th, 6th grades Published 12:00 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Talented and gifted students from five of the county’s school districts came together on Tuesday to get a preview of a possible academic extracurricular activity that awaits in middle school and high school.

The Lawrence County ESC hosted a TAG Quiz Bowl tournament at Ohio University Southern, with teams facing off and answering questions ranging from history to science to math to pop culture and more.

Gretta Taylor, student services coordinator for the ESC, said she penned the questions herself, to illustrate to the students what a Quiz Bowl tournament could be like, should they be interested in taking part

“And I tried to make them fun,” she said.

The teams were comprised of fifth and sixth graders, she said.

The teams competed one on one throughout the morning and, when the event was finished, wins were tallied up and Chesapeake emerged as the victor, winning the traveling trophy from last year’s champions, Dawson-Bryant.

Should Chesapeake’s students decide to pursue Quiz Bowl in coming years, they could boast a formidable lineup, as their team at Tuesday’s event included both Lawrence County Science Fair first place winner Gunner Davidson and Joseph Keffer, winner of this year’s Lawrence County Spelling Bee, who has qualified to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of the month.

Taylor conducts the science fair and spelling bee for the ESC, which also hosts Quiz Bowl tournaments at the middle and high school level.

Rock Hill, Symmes Valley, Chesapeake, Ironton and Dawson-Bryant students took part in Tuesday’s event.