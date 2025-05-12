Published 1:33 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Elsie McCarty

June 15, 1938– May 11, 2025

Elsie Jane McCarty, 86, of Kitts Hill, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born June 15, 1938, in Rappsburg, a daughter of the late McKinley and Mabel Ferris Rowe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill McCarty; two sisters, Dorothy Rowe, and Betty Rowe; and one brother, Keith Rowe.

Elsie retired from Symmes Valley Local School District after many years as a Teacher’s Aide.

She lived in Lawrence County her entire life and for 65 years in Aid.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she prioritized the well-being of her family above all else.

She is survived by her two children, Sue Ann Egan and Billy Keith (Kimberly) McCarty Sr.; five grandchildren, Heather (Edward) Roche, Billy McCarty Jr., Kayla (Adam) Harris, Elizabeth (Ajay Abraham) Egan, and Katherine Egan; and six great-grandchildren, Dillon Mannon, Molley Mannon, Josie Mannon, Chloe McCarty, Brady McCarty, and Clara Harris.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, OH, with Pastor Lenny Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Aid Cemetery, Willow Wood.

Family and friends may visit from 1–2 p.m., prior to the service, a time for shared memories and support.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Rd., Ashland, Kentucky.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.