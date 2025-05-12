2025 OHSAA Baseball Tournament Pairings
Published 2:24 am Monday, May 12, 2025
Ohio High School
Athletic Association
Baseball Tournament Pairings
Division 5
District Quarterfinals
Tuesday, May 20
All Games 5 p.m.
13. Piketon (9-11) at 12. Meigs (9-10)
19. Coal Grove (4-11) at 6. Portsmouth (12-4)
18. River Valley (5-9) at 7. Northwest (11-4)
14. Fairland (5-14) at 11. Oak Hill (7-4)
20. Alexander (4-11) at 5. Wheelersburg (12-6)
17. Nelsonville-York )5-13) at 8. Wellston (10-7).
15. Rock Hill (6-9) at 10. Minford (7-7)
16. Portsmouth West (5-12) at 9. South Point (8-7)
District Semifinals
Tuesday, May 27
Chillicothe VA Stadium
Meigs-Piketon winner vs. 1. Lynchburg-Clay (14-2), 4 p.m.
Coal Grove-Portsmouth winner vs. River Valley-Northwest winner, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 28
Fairyland-Oak Hill winner vs. 2. Lucasville Valley (12-3), 4 p.m.
NY-Wellston winner vs. Alexander-Wheelersburg winner, 6:30
At Logan
Rock Hill-Minford winner vs. 3. Zane Trace (14-3) 2 p.m.
Portsmouth West-South Point winner vs. 4. Ironton (13-2), 4:30 p.m.
District Finals
At Ohio University
Thursday, May 29
Upper Bracket, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 30
Lower Bracket, 4 p.m.
———————
Division 6
District First Round
Tuesday, May 20
All Games 5 p.m.
9. Adena (4-12) at 8. Belpre (5-12)
13. Chesapeake (3-12) at 4. Huntington (10-7)
12. Beaver Eastern (3-11) at 5. Manchester (8-4)
10. North Adams (4-8) at 7. Southeastern (8-9)
14. Ripley (2-10) at 3. Waterford (13-9)
11. Peebles (3-10) at 6. Eastern Brown (7-5)
District Semifinals
Thursday, May 29
At South Point
Belpre-Adena winner vs. Reedsville Eastern (15-4), 4:00
Beaver Eastern-Manchester winner vs. Chesapeake-Huntington winner, 6:30
Friday, May 30
At South Point
North-Southeastern winner vs. 2. Symmes Valley (12-6), 4 p.m.
Peebles-E. Brown winner vs. Ripley-Waterford winner, 6:30a
District Finals
Saturday, May 31
Chillicothe VA Stadium
Upper Bracket, TBA
Lower Bracket, TBA
———————
Division 7
District First Round
Thursday, May 22
16. New Boston (0-15) at 1. South Webster (13-5)
9. Ironton St. Joseph (8-9) at 8. Leesburg Fairfield (8-6)
St. Joseph actual record is 8-5 but was listed at 8-9
13. Sciotoville East (4-8) at 4. Portsmouth Clay (12-6)
12. South Gallia (6-10) at 5. Racine Southern (8-6)
15. Federal Hocking (0-14) at 2. Green (14-5)
10. Paint Valley (3-11) at 7. Trimble (8-7)
14. Western (2-12) at 3. Whiteoak (8-4)
11. Miller (7-8) at 6. Ports. Notre Dame (10-4)
District Quarterfinals
Thursday, May 29
Logan High School
St. Joseph-Fairfield winner vs. South Webster-New Boston winner, 2 p.m.
South Gallia-Southern winner vs. East-Clay winner, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 30
Logan High School
Paint Valley-Trimble winner vs. Green-Federal Hocking, 2 p.m.
Miller-Notre Dame winner vs. Western-Whiteoak, 4:30 p.m.
District Finals
Saturday, May 31
Upper Bracket, TBA
Lower Bracket, TBA
———————
Division 4
District First Round
Monday, May 19
All Games 5 p.m.
9. Greenfield McClain (4-10) at 8. Vinton County (7-9)
10. Logan Elm (2-16) at 7. Wash. Court House (4-7)
District Quarterfinals
Thursday, May 22
All Games 5 p.m.
McClain-Vinton County winner at 1. Unioto (13-6)
5. New Lexington (7-8) at 4. Waverly (10-8)
WCH-Logan Elm winner at 2. Fairfield Union (11-6)
6. Gallipolis Gallia Academy (7-11) at 3. Westfall (10-6)
District Semifinals
Tuesday, May 27
Logan High School
Waverly-New Lex winner vs. Unioto-McClain-Vinton winner, 2 p.m.
WCH-Logan Elm-Fairfield winner vs. Westfall-Gallia winner, 4:30 p.m.
District Finals
Thursday, May 29
At Ohio University
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.