2025 OHSAA Baseball Tournament Pairings

Published 2:24 am Monday, May 12, 2025

By Staff Reports

Ohio High School

Athletic Association

Baseball Tournament Pairings

Division 5

District Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 20

All Games 5 p.m.

13. Piketon (9-11) at 12. Meigs (9-10)

19. Coal Grove (4-11) at 6. Portsmouth (12-4)

18. River Valley (5-9) at 7. Northwest (11-4)

14. Fairland (5-14) at 11. Oak Hill (7-4)

20. Alexander (4-11) at 5. Wheelersburg (12-6)

17. Nelsonville-York )5-13) at 8. Wellston (10-7).

15. Rock Hill (6-9) at 10. Minford (7-7)

16. Portsmouth West (5-12) at 9. South Point (8-7)

District Semifinals

Tuesday, May 27

Chillicothe VA Stadium

Meigs-Piketon winner vs. 1. Lynchburg-Clay (14-2), 4 p.m.

Coal Grove-Portsmouth winner vs. River Valley-Northwest winner, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28

Fairyland-Oak Hill winner vs. 2. Lucasville Valley (12-3), 4 p.m.

NY-Wellston winner vs. Alexander-Wheelersburg winner, 6:30

At Logan

Rock Hill-Minford winner vs. 3. Zane Trace (14-3) 2 p.m.

Portsmouth West-South Point winner vs. 4. Ironton (13-2), 4:30 p.m.

District Finals

At Ohio University

Thursday, May 29

Upper Bracket, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 30

Lower Bracket, 4 p.m.

———————

Division 6

District First Round

Tuesday, May 20

All Games 5 p.m.

9. Adena (4-12) at 8. Belpre (5-12)

13. Chesapeake (3-12) at 4. Huntington (10-7)

12. Beaver Eastern (3-11) at 5. Manchester (8-4)

10. North Adams (4-8) at 7. Southeastern (8-9)

14. Ripley (2-10) at 3. Waterford (13-9)

11. Peebles (3-10) at 6. Eastern Brown (7-5)

District Semifinals

Thursday, May 29

At South Point

Belpre-Adena winner vs. Reedsville Eastern (15-4), 4:00

Beaver Eastern-Manchester winner vs. Chesapeake-Huntington winner, 6:30

Friday, May 30

At South Point

North-Southeastern winner vs. 2. Symmes Valley (12-6), 4 p.m.

Peebles-E. Brown winner vs. Ripley-Waterford winner, 6:30a

District Finals

Saturday, May 31

Chillicothe VA Stadium

Upper Bracket, TBA

Lower Bracket, TBA

———————

Division 7

District First Round

Thursday, May 22

16. New Boston (0-15) at 1. South Webster (13-5)

9. Ironton St. Joseph (8-9) at 8. Leesburg Fairfield (8-6)

St. Joseph actual record is 8-5 but was listed at 8-9

13. Sciotoville East (4-8) at 4. Portsmouth Clay (12-6)

12. South Gallia (6-10) at 5. Racine Southern (8-6)

15. Federal Hocking (0-14) at 2. Green (14-5)

10. Paint Valley (3-11) at 7. Trimble (8-7)

14. Western (2-12) at 3. Whiteoak (8-4)

11. Miller (7-8) at 6. Ports. Notre Dame (10-4)

District Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 29

Logan High School

St. Joseph-Fairfield winner vs. South Webster-New Boston winner, 2 p.m.

South Gallia-Southern winner vs. East-Clay winner, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 30

Logan High School

Paint Valley-Trimble winner vs. Green-Federal Hocking, 2 p.m.

Miller-Notre Dame winner vs. Western-Whiteoak, 4:30 p.m.

District Finals

Saturday, May 31

Upper Bracket, TBA

Lower Bracket, TBA

———————

Division 4

District First Round

Monday, May 19

All Games 5 p.m.

9. Greenfield McClain (4-10) at 8. Vinton County (7-9)

10. Logan Elm (2-16) at 7. Wash. Court House (4-7)

District Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 22

All Games 5 p.m.

McClain-Vinton County winner at 1. Unioto (13-6)

5. New Lexington (7-8) at 4. Waverly (10-8)

WCH-Logan Elm winner at 2. Fairfield Union (11-6)

6. Gallipolis Gallia Academy (7-11) at 3. Westfall (10-6)

District Semifinals

Tuesday, May 27

Logan High School

Waverly-New Lex winner vs. Unioto-McClain-Vinton winner, 2 p.m.

WCH-Logan Elm-Fairfield winner vs. Westfall-Gallia winner, 4:30 p.m.

District Finals

Thursday, May 29

At Ohio University

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

