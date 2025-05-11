Spring Jubilee kicks off Monday Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

Evangelistic Outreach hosting event for 27th year

LUCASVILLE — Evangelistic Outreach is set to kick off its week-long Spring Jubilee on Monday, and it is the 27th year for the event, which takes place at the Scioto County Fairgrounds.

Dr. Calvin Ray Evans, president and director of the New Boston-based ministry, said nationally-known Gospel groups will perform on each of the five nights for the event.

Email newsletter signup

In addition, a volunteer choir, under the direction of Evangelistic Outreach’s assistant director Brian Bear, will sing each evening at 6:30 p.m.

Evans said there will be a service each night of the event. He notes that activities all take place in the fairgrounds’ pavilion, which is covered, and will occur, rain or shine.

The Spring Jubilee is a popular draw each year for the ministry and Evans said the event takes place with multiple churches organizing it.

“That’s the great thing,” he said. “With all the churches coming together, it is a special thing.”

Performers for the event are: Monday — 11th Hour Tuesday — Mike Blanton and Evidence Wednesday — The Blythe Family Thursday — The Yates Family Friday — Karen Peck & New River

There is no cost of admission for the event and parking is free. The Scioto County Fairgrounds are located at 1193 fairground Road in Lucasville.

Evangelistic Outreach, whose broadcasts are carried globally, was founded in the 1950s by Evans’ father, Calvin Evans, a Pedro native, and was based in Ironton for several decades before relocating to its current home in New Boston.