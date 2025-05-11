Lady Vikings edge Chillicothe, 1-0 Published 10:42 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

By JIM WALKER

AID — The score of the game will tell fans just how good of a game it was.

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings got a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers 1-0 in a non-league game on Friday.

“It was a heck of a ballgame. Both teams played well in the field and both pitchers pitched well. It was a dandy,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

The Lady Vikings’ Brenna Tibbs won the pitching duel against the Lady Cavaliers’ Cambriana Rittinger. Tibbs gave up five hits, struck out 10 and did not walk a batter. Rittinger allowed three hits, struck out 14, walked two and hit a batter.

Symmes Valley (23-2) got the game’s only run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Lindsey Freeman walked and Alyssa Waugh singled to left field to start the inning and both moved up on a wild pitch.

Addy Hawk was intentionally walked, and after a strikeout, Freeman scored on a wild pitch.

Symmes Valley had two other scoring chances.

Tibbs led off the fourth inning with a triple but the Lady Vikings couldn’t get her home as two batters struck out and a fly ball ended the inning.

In the sixth, Tibbs reached on an error, stole second and third, but was left stranded.

Chillicothe (15-6) had a runner at third base once and reached second base on three different occasions.

Tibbs was 1-3 with a triple, Waugh 1-3 and Addi Ridenour 1-2 for the Lady Vikings’ hits.

Danika Simpson was 1-2 while Vivian Morgan, Cadie Boltenhouse, Josie Huddleston and Alyssa Dudley all went 1-3 for Chillicothe.

Symmes Valley will host South Point at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Coal Grove at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Chillicothe 000 000 0 = 0 5 0

Sym. Valley 000 000 1 = 1 3 1

Cambriana Rittinger and Isabella Canter. Brenna Tibbs and Kaycee Thompson. W–Tibbs (IP-7.0, H-5, R-0, K-10, BB-0). L–Rittinger (IP-6.1, H-5, R-1, ER-1, K-14, BB-2, HBP-1). Hitting–Chillicothe: Danika Simpson 1-2, Vivian Morgan 1-3, Cadie Boltenhouse 1-3, Josie Huddleston 1-3, Alyssa Dudley 1-3; Symmes Valley: Brenna Tibbs 1-3 3B, Alyssa Waugh 1-3, Addi Ridenour 1-2.