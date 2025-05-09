Meet the Class: Angela Li Published 12:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Honors/extracurricular activities in school.

• Civic Leaders of America. current president, 1-year treasurer, 2-year member

• Future of Medicine Club. current co-president, 1-year vice president, 4-year member

• Clean and Green, current vice president, 4-year member

• FHS Quiz Bowl Team, current varsity speaker, 1-year JV speaker, 4-year member

• Spanish Club. 4-year member

• Youth Led Prevention, 3-year team leader

• Mu Alpha Theta, 3-year member

• Beta Club, 2-year member

• Prom Committee, 2-year member

• Literature Club. 1-year member

• FHS Dragons Eye, 1-year member

• FHS Varsity Soccer, 2-year captain, 4-year member

• FHS Varsity Track, 2-year member

What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school was the Hawaiian-themed football game my junior year. The student section was filled with good vibes, music and fun.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? I plan to go to The Ohio State University and major in biomedical engineering on a pre-med track. After college, I plan on attending medical school and becoming a physician.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I am most proud of my poster presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago, where I shared my research on thrombosis.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Throughout the past four years, Mrs. Nikki Hayes has been a great mentor. The most memorable piece of advice I received from her was to disregard the opinions of others.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school.

• West Virginia Futbol Club. member

• American Heart Association. member

• National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). Current ambassador, 3-year member

• Youth Sustainability Council. Current Ambassador and member

• Frontiers for Young Minds Junior Reviewers, 1-year member

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? My favorite book is “If He Had Been With Me,” by Laura Nowlin. My favorite album is “The Tortured Poets Department,” by Taylor Swift. My favorite movie is “Atonement.”

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? I hope to be a cardiothoracic surgeon with a stable and happy family.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience. I am forever grateful for the support I have received through the Fairland community. This community is very tight-knit and loving.